Governor greets National Guard soldiers returning from deployment

CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice greeted more than 140 West Virginia National Guard soldiers from deployment to the Middle East on Tuesday at a returning home ceremony at Laidley Field in Charleston with family members, friends and loved ones in attendance.
Last August, approximately 450 members of the 1-150th Cavalry Regiment and 1-201st Field Artillery – mostly West Virginians – joined forces with additional soldiers from Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina, combining to create the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, which consisted of 4,200 soldiers in total.
All units of this team traveled to Ft. Bliss, Texas and spent approximately three months making final preparations for their deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Their mission was to sustain theater readiness to conduct unified land operations and to support partner nations in making the region safer.The 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team replaced the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces in support of Operation Spartan Shield. This deployment marked the second time a National Guard unit has rotated into command for this operation.
In the months ahead, many additional soldiers serving in the West Virginia National Guard are scheduled to return home from overseas deployments all around the world.