charleston — Gov. Jim Justice has announced the award of $1,129,924 in STOP Violence Against Women grant program funds to 27 projects across West Virginia.
The purpose of these funds is to establish or enhance teams whose core members include victim service providers, law enforcement, and prosecution to improve the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women.
Grants provide personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance, and information systems for the establishment or enhancement of these teams. Additionally, statewide projects are funded to provide training and educational opportunities for all victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecution, and court personnel throughout the state.
These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and are administered by the Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services.
Funds were awarded to the following:
Fayette County
Comprehensive Women’s Service Council Inc. - $31,748. For the enhancement and continuation of the Fayette County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The core team includes the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, the Comprehensive Women’s Service Council, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Greenbrier County
Family Refuge Center - $43,716. For the enhancement and the continuation of the Greenbrier County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence. The core team includes the Greenbrier County Prosecutor’s Office, the Family Refuge Center, and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.
Monroe County
Family Refuge Center - $28,024. For the enhancement and the continuation of the Monroe County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The core team includes the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, the Family Refuge Center, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.
Nicholas County
Comprehensive Women’s Service Council Inc. - $29,205. For the enhancement and the continuation of the Nicholas County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The core team includes the Nicholas County Prosecutor’s Office, the Comprehensive Women’s Service Council, and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.
Raleigh County
Comprehensive Women’s Service Council Inc. - $53,268. For the enhancement and the continuation of the Raleigh County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The core team includes the Raleigh County Prosecutor’s Office, the Comprehensive Women’s Service Council, and the Beckley Police Department.
Statewide
l West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence - $51,296. For the continued enhancement of the statewide domestic and sexual violence database; to provide training and technical assistance for STOP Teams, Allied Professionals and Domestic Violence Programs on cultural diversity and cultural competency.
l West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information & Services - $158,624. For training activities, the on-going development and capacity building of service providers to victims of sexual assault, dating violence and stalking crimes, and to provide training and resources for these programs to provide services to sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking victims.
l Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia - $55,827. For continued training for court personnel in domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence.
l West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute - $38,388. For the development and continuation of strengthening prosecution strategies and best practices as well as improving prosecution-based victim services in cases involving violence against women through training and the development of resources.