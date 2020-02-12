Gov. Justice releases statement on "thug"

CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice releases the following statement:
"My definition of a thug is clear – it means violence, bullying, and disorderly conduct. And we, as West Virginians, should have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior. Anyone that would accuse me of making a racial slur is totally absurd.
"I’m extremely proud that my coaches, my team, and myself were not involved in this incident in any way, shape, form, or fashion and I'm truly saddened that the Woodrow kids had to be subjected to this behavior.
"One of the incidents that I referred to resulted in one of the Woodrow Wilson assistant coaches being cited by the State Police for obstruction of an officer.
"I am certain that the WVSSAC will deal with this in a professional and appropriate manner."