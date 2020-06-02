charleston — Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) Secretary Byrd White awarded 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants, worth $7,414,975 in total, for projects in 27 West Virginia counties.
The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program is administered by the WVDOT and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, and rail trails.
“This is more than $7 million that is going to go toward making it easier for people all over West Virginia to get around and will also go toward making our beautiful park trails even better,” Justice said. “Even though we’ve been apart for a while, we’re doing everything in our power to make our state’s transportation infrastructure better and better. And that’s exactly what this funding is going to do.”
Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne and Wyoming counties
Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreational Authority, $100,000 - Biological Assessment and Programmatic Agreement Development
Fayette County
Babcock State Park, $150,000 - Narrow Gauge Recreational Trail Phase 2
City of Oak Hill, $200,000 - Oak Hill Central Avenue and Main Street Connector Trail
McDowell County
Town of Bradshaw, $150,000 - Bradshaw Sidewalks
Town of Iaeger, $130,000 - Iaeger Sidewalk Repair and Rehabilitation
Mercer County
Mercer County Commission, $150,000 - Bluestone River Trail