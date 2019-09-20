Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice were recognized with a national award Thursday during a ceremony at the Communities In Schools Leadership Town Hall Conference in Chicago, in honor of their efforts to empower at-risk students to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future through their support of the Communities In Schools program in West Virginia.
Leaders with Communities In Schools (CIS), an organization that works inside schools across the entire country, awarded the Governor and First Lady with their national CIS Policy Champion Award for their endorsement of the largest licensed expansion of CIS in the country.
First Lady Justice was on hand at the ceremony to accept the award.