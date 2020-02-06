Gov. Jim Justice has ordered emergency response personnel in various State agencies to be on standby to respond to a potential flooding event as several counties throughout southern West Virginia are under either flash flood or flood watches until Friday morning.
According to officials who work under Justice, the Governor has directed officials with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to track rainfall amounts and the weather forecast to monitor for potential flooding or high-water activity.
Additionally, the Governor has directed leadership with the West Virginia National Guard to be prepared to offer support to local first responders if a flooding event were to occur.
Meteorologist David Marsalek with the National Weather Service in Charleston reported Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Nicholas, Wyoming, Monroe and Fayette counties are all under a flood watch until Friday morning, and folks in those areas should plan accordingly.
“Although those counties are not under a ‘flash flood watch’ but just a ‘flood watch’ there could still be plenty of potential for flooding,” Marsalek said. “The word ‘flash’ just means flooding could happen more quickly, but since several counties are under this watch, they could still see a lot of rainfall.
“It’s going to be a rainy couple of days, but it should start to taper off for all of those counties by Friday morning or early afternoon.”
