On Tuesday, the Wyoming County Health Department ordered all essential businesses to comply with Gov. Jim Justice's executive order of March 24, limiting the number of customers to 10 at one time inside the business, maintaining social distancing (at least six feet) from others, using floor markers or tape at cash registers to distance people in line, among other requirements to limit person-to-person contact.
The limit of only 10 customers has forced long lines at grocery stores such as Goodsons' Supermarket in Oceana. Goodsons has also purchased facial masks for all its employees in an effort to protect both the employees and customers, according to manager Ron Harvey.