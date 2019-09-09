The Good Neighbors Clothes Closet, a new endeavor to serve people in need of clothes and shoes, at no charge, is now in full operation in downtown White Sulphur Springs.
Located in the lower level of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, accessed via the Hannah Lane entrance, Good Neighbors will be open from 9 a.m. until noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month, and from 5 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays.
The anticipated clients of this outreach include people who may need proper attire to go to a job interview and children in need of clothes or shoes. According to organizers, Good Neighbors will work closely with schools to ensure that if a child needs clothes or shoes, that need will be met.
People who want to donate gently used or new clothing, shoes or hangers may drop them off at the church’s Hannah Lane entrance. Monetary donations should be made payable to Good Neighbors Clothes Closet EUMC.
Questions may be directed to Angie or Sue King by leaving a message at 304-536-1291.
Tina Alvey