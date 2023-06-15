Dozens of properties in Raleigh County owned by either Gov. Jim Justice, his family or their businesses which have accumulated more than $200,000 in unpaid real estate taxes from 2021 were auctioned off Thursday.
The public auction was conducted by the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office in the upstairs courtroom at the Raleigh County Courthouse.
The auction was attended by more than 100 people who bid on more than 800 properties spread across the county.
Of those properties, 60 have ties to the Justice family including four owned by Grandview Investment Company, 37 owned by Saddlebred LLC, five owned by Tams Management, 11 owned by James C Justice II and three owned by James C Justice III, according to documents available at the auction.
Justice's son, James Justice III, and his daughter, Jillean Justice, are listed as officers for Grandview Investment Company, Saddlebred LLC and Tams Management, according to information on the West Virginia secretary of state’s website.
Unpaid taxes on these properties range from as low as $170.46 to upward of $69,000.
According to MetroNews, several properties owned by Justice family businesses in Wyoming County also have unpaid taxes. The auction for these properties will take place Friday in the lobby of the Wyoming County Courthouse.
When the list of properties with unpaid taxes for Raleigh County was initially published in The Register-Herald in September 2022, the list included more than 400 properties owned by Justice Holdings LLC which are also tied to the governor’s two children.
However, those taxes have since been paid off and the auditor’s website lists no delinquent taxes on any properties owned by Justice Holdings LLC.
The taxes owed on the 11 properties listed specifically under the governor’s name total more than $28,000. Of those properties, the one with the highest owed in back taxes, totaling $10,870.90, did not receive a bid.
The remaining 10, all listed in Shady Spring, were all sold.
The list of buyers who purchased some of the Justice family-owned properties included Beaver Coal Company, Dudding Commercial Development, Cato Energy LLC, MAPA LLC and WVTA LLC.
The Register-Herald reached out to the governor’s office for comment but did not hear back as of press time Thursday evening.
As reported in a recent MetroNews article, when asked about the various debts, Justice has said he turned over day-to-day operations of the businesses to his son and daughter and said the family’s businesses will make good on what they owe.
It will still take several months before the county hands over the deeds for these properties to the new owners.
During that time, the initial owner will have an opportunity to retain ownership of the property by paying off the back taxes as well as any other accrued fees.
In the event this happens, the buyer will be reimbursed for the cost he or she paid to own the property as well as up to $500 in any legal fees, according to state code.
Property owners looking to redeem their properties can make payments on the state auditor’s website at wvsao.gov under the land/county collection tab.
Over the past year, the state has made major changes to how tax sales are conducted. Instead of being conducted by county sheriffs, the auctions are conducted by the state auditor’s office.
In a letter posted to the auditor’s website, the office stated that some of these changes, which were part of Senate Bill 552 approved by the legislature in 2022, were meant to take the incentive away from out-of-state entities buying up West Virginia properties.
“Out of state speculators, many with no desire to turn properties into usable living spaces, would buy properties to make money off West Virginians who had fallen on hard times,” the state auditor’s letter reads.
“The properties purchased at tax sales were a mechanism to cash in on the interest homeowners had to pay to get their properties back. (Senate Bill 552) eliminates that interest to not only help homeowners save money, but to encourage purchasers in the tax sale to buy properties as an investment in a community.”
