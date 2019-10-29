Brenda Cook just had new tires installed on her car, and while most are at ease with a new purchase such as that, that's not the case for Cook. She has to dodge a large hole in the middle of a one-lane road near her home in Glen Daniel daily.
She's been having to dodge the hole, located on Pine Branch Road, for the last four weeks.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has been working to clear out and repair ditches on secondary roads throughout the state as part of an initiative introduced in March, according to WVDOT Communications Director Brent Walker. He confirmed the area of Pine Branch Road is one of the many on the list.
However, upon clearing out ditches on the road, workers struck a culvert, causing more damage to the road. Currently, a large hole remains on the single-lane stretch of the road, and has become an issue of safety among residents who live nearby.
"They had been working on it for awhile, and I'm extremely thankful they wanted to clear out and take care of our ditches, but once they caused the hole, they just left it there, and did very little to fix it," Cook said.
Workers put a temporary fix over the hole around four weeks ago — two steel slabs placed over it — however, residents believe it's causing more harm than good.
While ditch repairs have been underway in the area, so has logging, residents told The Register-Herald, and logging trucks have repeatedly driven over the steel slabs covering the hole, forcing them to separate, opening the hole up once more to drivers.
"So, for about four or five weeks now, everyone that drives over this road has to do so in a way to get around this hole, and the road just is barely wide enough to do that," Cook said. "It's really difficult and just not practical for people like me who have to drive the road all the time.
"It's dangerous, you could blow out a tire, and I don't want to do that, I just bought new ones."
Cook believes if it weren't for the logging trucks, the steel slabs may work to cover the holes just fine, but since they drive over it daily, it's come unsafe for drivers of smaller cars.
Mary Young, another resident along Pine Branch Road, told The Register-Herald that residents were informed by road workers the hole would be fixed quickly, however, it has remained for four weeks. Although she doesn't drive, Young requires people to go to and from her house, to often pick her up for errands, and she said the hole has made it difficult for those to do so.
She, like Cook, her concern is safety.
"The ground there is already soft, since they took the culvert out, the water just drains off the hillside. So cars have gotten stuck there, and the slabs covering the hole aren't level. They could take out someone's tire," Young said.
The Register-Herald reached out to several employees with the WVDOH to discuss the status of the hole on Pine Branch Road, but was unsuccessful in reaching them for comment. However, WVDOT Communications Director Brent Walker, told The Register-Herald he alerted the proper authorities and they should be looking to come up with a better temporary fix for the hole, other than the two steel slabs.
He said workers should come into the area to add the temporary fix within the next couple of days. A permanent fix of the hole is not yet scheduled.
"Due to the logging trucks, the slabs are probably not providing the best fix," Walker told The Register-Herald. "We don't want anyone in the area to feel unsafe, and we are working to fix the issue."
To add a permanent fix to the hole, Walker said, a permit is required. While the WVDOT has now received the permit, it's only a matter of scheduling a crew to put in a permanent fix.
"Right now we are utilizing DIS Forces, a group of internal teams within WVDOT, that make repairs to various roadway construction. We are hoping to get that scheduled within the month," he said.
