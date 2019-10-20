The Raleigh County Tax Assesor's Office is providing on-site service each Tuesday and Wednesday at the Glen Daniel satellite office, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver announced during the regular Commission meeting last week.
The office at 106 Second St. in Glen Daniel opened in the spring and serves clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on personal property, real estate, commercial and business, farm use valuation, mapping, dog tags, and homestead and disability exemptions.
Until recently, the tax office was only open the first and third Wednesday of each month.
"We talked to Linda Sumner, the tax assessor, and she agreed to put a person down there Tuesday and Wednesday of every week," said Tolliver. "So if you need to do business with the Assessor's Office, the assessor will be there two days a week."
County attorney Billy Roop is currently having road signs made to advertise the new office, he added.
***
Tolliver and commissioners Kay Epling and Ron Hedrick also approved the hiring of a new animal control officer, James Isaac Skaggs. Skaggs is now one of three animal control officers employed by the county.
The City of Beckley allocated $50,000 to subsidize the cost of Skaggs' salary and the purchase of a $26,904 2020 F-150 4X4 white truck, which Commission also approved on Tuesday.
"The animal control is back to full force," said Tolliver. "Hopefully, we'll have all three back before too long. We have two back, now."
One of the officers is on leave, Tolliver had previously reported.
Skaggs appeared with his wife, Regina, and his toddler son, Michael.
"Good to have you," Tolliver said to Skaggs.
***
In other actions:
* County engineer Detlef Ulfers reported that a valve at the Fitzpatrick Park fishing pond opened without breaking. The valve has been left halfway open intentionally to see how far the water level in the pond draws down this week.
He said the county is aiming for four to five feet of water. Engineers opened a small valve in a concrete dam that was built at the pond seven years ago. The dam valve is completely open.
• Commission approved a request from state officials to issue an advance agreement for the Community Corrections monthly grant. Under the agreement, funds will be disbursed in four payments of $36,250 annually. County administrator Jeff Miller reported that the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services, which issues the grants, owes the county about $50,000.
• Commission approved a DUI Prevention Grant agreement with the Raleigh Sheriff's Office for a $5,000 reimbursement from the West Virginia Commission on Drunk Driving for DUI patrols from July 1 to Sept. 28.
• Jeff Raines, project manager at Region One Planning and Development Council, reported that a total of $143,660 in administration and engineering costs has been spent on the Clear Fork Trail project, which is turning 15 miles of abandoned railroad tracks near Clear Creek into walking trails. The money comes from an Abandoned Mine Lands grant, and the bulk of the sum was paid to Chapman Technical for engineering services on the trail design. He said $3,000 has been for administrative costs with Region One. The money is taken from a subgrant of $453,860 of a $2.5 million AML grant. There is $310,200 left on the $453,860 subgrant. Another subgrant will come when construction starts.
• Tolliver told Piney View Bible Church member Paul McDaniel that he would contact a North Beckley Public Service District manager to find out why a sewer project that accesses church parsonage property has not been completed. The project started in 2017, but McDaniel said a PSD worker told him that the project stalled due to equipment sinking in the mud and excavators hitting rock. McDaniel said the church trustees gave an easement to the county to complete the project, which would provide service to 28 people in the Piney View area. Dump trucks, excavators and other equipment have driven over an infiltration chamber on church property which cannot hold more than 800 pounds. When the ground becomes saturated, he said, church members will learn if their infiltration chamber was damaged.
Tolliver said the county had given North Beckley PSD more than $100,000 in 2017 but then froze $90,000 when the same worker told Commission that crews had hit rock. Tolliver expressed impatience with the incomplete project and said he would be speaking with the employee on Tuesday.