Three area fire departments fought an early-morning Easter fire at The Resort at Glade Springs on Sunday.
Firefighters from Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department and Mabscott Volunteer Fire Department were able to extinguish a blaze in the upscale Raleigh County community before the fire spread to two adjacent structures or a nearby wooded area, said BVFD Public Information Officer Will Davis on Monday.
The call to the 200 block of Lake Drive came at 4:48 a.m. from Glade Springs Security staff, said Davis.
Firefighters brought two ladder towers to use on the fire, which was blazing when first responders arrived. Davis said the structure was vacant but had been fully furnished. It was situated with two similar duplexes on either side of it, he said, and firefighters were able to stop the other two houses from sustaining serious smoke damage.
“Those houses are pretty close together,” he said. “The were pretty doggone close.
“Neither of those showed any damage, no smoke damage, no melted vinyl siding on the structure right beside it, and the fire didn’t spread down the tree line.”
Davis said firefighters had cleared the scene by 10:45 a.m.
He reported that the departments had the right equipment and training because voters in the past have supported a five levy, which will appear on the ballot again in the upcoming election, according to statements made during past Raleigh County Commission meetings.
“With us being a volunteer department, it’s good to have the right equipment,” Wills said on Monday. “It’s imperative to have the right training.
“The different departments work together. We train with other departments, so we can work together when we’re on scene and be able to watch each other’s backs, as well as be able to fight the fire in the safest way possible. That shows where the levy funds go.”
Davis said he has met with Greg Duckworth, head of Glade Springs Security, regarding the fire.
“Greg Duckworth was on scene helping to look over things, trying to ensure something like that doesn’t happen again,” said Davis.
He added that the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. Davis and Duckworth met with the fire marshal on Monday, he added.
The cause of the blaze is undetermined.
JanCare Ambulance also responded to the fire. There were no reported injuries.