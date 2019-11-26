GLAAD reports surge in inclusiveness on TV at same time as increased hate crimes

A new GLAAD report recently announced a surge in LGBTQ+ and gender inclusiveness on television at the same time the FBI reports hate crimes against transgender and Latina/o/x people are at a 16-year high.
West Virginia University LGBTQ+ Center director Cris Mayo, who recently co-edited two scholarly collections in LGBTQ+ studies in education and co-authored the book “Navigating Trans*+ and Gender Complex Identities,” notes that there has been progress in media representation but clearly much more work needs to be done to prevent bias-related violence.
“While society continues to struggle with inclusivity and the acceptance of others – from the entertainment industry and politics to business and yes, even college campuses – the WVU LGBTQ+ Center is ramping up the research of LGBTQ+ studies to drive advocacy efforts,” Mayo said.
“Not only do we raise awareness of LGBTQ-related inequities, including homophobia, transphobia, racism, misogyny, xenophobia, ableism and more, but we collaborate with other scholars and LGBTQ+ community members across the country to encourage fairness and respect for all.
“As industries like TV and film begin to include the LGBTQ+ community, it is important to also encourage inclusion in education, health care, legislation, and other key areas,” Mayo said.
Mayo has recently co-authored three scholarly collections on LGBTQ+ studies focused on gender identity, queer education and educational practices that address queer, trans, gender nonbinary and other related issues.