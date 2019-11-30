From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Beckley Art Center will host Giving Tuesday — an open house event created to highlight local nonprofit organizations and encourage members of the community to support those organizations this holiday season.
For this event, which will act as a donation drive, the BAC has partnered with Mac’s Toy Fund and the Humane Society of Raleigh County.
“It occurred to us that our initials ‘BAC’ obviously stand for ‘Beckley Art Center,’ but they can also stand for ‘Because Artists Care,’” shared Robby Moore, the center’s executive director.
“We do care and we wanted to show that by collaborating with other local organizations to get the best out of this donation drive. It’s such a good way for us to all come together.”
For those who are interested in donating to Mac’s Toy Fund, the BAC asks that individuals bring new or gently used toys. The center is also asking that people donate creative toys, art materials, and instruments to the toy fund to encourage young members of the community to love and appreciate the arts.
The Humane Society is asking for things they are always in need of such as litter, food and cleaning supplies, but also for items the animals will enjoy like toys and treats.
BAC, Mac’s Toy Fund, and the Humane Society will also be accepting monetary donations.
“Giving Tuesday is the perfect day to donate to all three organizations,” Moore said. “We thank the community in advance for their help and support.”
During the event, visitors can tour the art center’s Holiday Gift Show, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will also be several events and activities scheduled throughout the day.
From 1 to 2 p.m. Jan Champ from the center’s Hand Stitchers Unite Club will present “So You Want to Hear About Crochet” — a free crocheting demonstration.
From 3 to 6 p.m. the center will offer a Card Make and Take Class for $5 and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. it will host a mosaic class for $35.
Visitors will get the chance to enjoy live holiday music by Tish Westman from 5 to 7 p.m., as well as an artist demonstration by Robby Moore and a live painting demonstration and raffle drawing by Debbie Lester.
The center will be serving hot cocoa and freshly baked cookies to the visitors of the open house.
“We just really want to see the community come together to support these nonprofits because they are so important and the work they do is important. Plus, because it is an open house, it gives people the chance to come visit the art center and see everything that we have to offer.”
The Beckley Art Center is at 600 Johnstown Road in Beckley.
For more information call the center at 304-253-9226 or visit beckleyartcenter.com