Giving forward a priority for Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary

Recently an opportunity arose for the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary to start a chain reaction of “giving forward.”
The Skyline Lodge in Flat Top created a board giving patrons a place to pay for a meal to be used to give a veteran a free meal and let them know in some small way how much they are appreciated for giving to the country and its freedom.
Honoring veterans has always been one of the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary’s most important endeavors. During December the Giving Hearts program provides toys, food and clothing to veteran families in need of assistance.
Hoping to get others involved in “giving forward,” the FOCLA, represented by Julia Long, presented to Jodi Farley, general manager of Skyline Lodge, a check for $200 for the board. Hopefully this small deed will make some veterans know their service is appreciated. The ladies are hoping others will participate and buy a veteran a meal.