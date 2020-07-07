Girl Scout raising money for 2022 trip to London and Paris

Tonya Martin, 11, a Cadette in Troop 37400 of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, is seeking donations to finance her trip to London and Paris in the summer of 2022.
Martin, who will be 13 at the time of the excursion, was one of 25 scouts chosen by the council to attend the trip.
The only requirements were that the scouts would be 12 or older at the time of the trip and that they pay for all traveling expenses, totaling $3,890.
According to Candance Nelson, director of marketing for the Black Diamond Council, invitations were sent out in March to all the Girl Scouts who would be of age in 2022.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, headquartered in Charleston, has a total of 11,300 — 8,500 girls and 2,800 adults in 61 counties within West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia.
The girls and their families were asked to join the council for an informative session that discussed the trip, as well as opportunities that would be available to them during the eight-day journey.
From there, scouts, parents and caregivers decided whether to register for the trip. The 25 scouts were chosen on a first-come, first-served basis.
When given the choice to attend the trip, Martin immediately knew it was something she wanted to do.
“I have wanted to go to London since I was 3 or 4,” the scout said. “I used to watch a TV show for kids and it was about London and I have wanted to go ever since.”
Martin, who was recently awarded the Girl Scout Silver Award for her crafty revitalization of an old newspaper distribution box to be used by her old elementary school’s newspaper club, is also excited to practice some of the French that she learned in school this year and is most looking forward to learning about both cities’ cultural practices, taking the underground train from London to Paris and the food.
The trip, which is being hosted by EF Educational Tours, Inc., will allow the girls to connect with Girl Guides and visit historically significant places across London and Paris, such as a perfume factory and museum, the Eiffel Tower, Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey and Pax Lodge – the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts World Centre in Hampstead, London, England.
There is also the option for high school credit.
The girls will be accompanied by chaperones. Nelson explained chaperones have to apply and undergo an interview process prior to being selected.
“I have been working hard to get the money to go,” Martin stated, adding that she has been asking for donations from those who have helped her and her troop in the past.
“Every dollar given is valuable to me … 100 percent of the proceeds benefit me and my trip.”
In the two months that she has been seeking donations, Martin has raised just over $1,000.
She plans to start fundraising soon to raise the remaining $2,820 and brainstormed ideas of having a bake sale, a lemonade sale or possibly a spaghetti dinner.
Anyone interested in helping fund Martin’s trip can do so through her personal link on the EF Tours website at personal.girltrips.eftours.com/secure/makedonation.aspxpoid=DDEFA555&utm_medium=web&utm_source=paxsecure&utm_campaign=fundraising&fbclid=IwAR2fgDPK6ud0kWaMGF1LKGXDaDRMHdJkAMPs6238_h0SKv3jxgrmWH1Xw60.