After more than two decades of various attempts to provide potable water in Hanover, Wyoming County officials believe the current project will finally move forward.
A $1 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Section 340 Program sets the foundation for the additional funding needed for the $7.6 million project, Jason Mullins, Commission president, believes.
“This is a big step – a huge step – for this project,” Mullins emphasized. “I’m just thrilled with this announcement.
“This shows real promise. We feel sure the rest of the funding will come now,” he said.
“This is a great sign for this project,” emphasized Mike Goode, Wyoming County administrator. “This will get us started.”
“Ensuring West Virginian’s access to safe drinking water is essential to our communities,” said U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in a prepared press release. “For years, I have worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revitalize our state’s water and wastewater systems, its locks and dams, and other water resources infrastructure.”
“Every West Virginian and American deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe,” noted U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. “I’m pleased the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing to invest in West Virginia clean water projects.
“Last year, I advocated to increase the amount of funds authorized for Section 340, Southern West Virginia Environmental Infrastructure Program and I was proud to see it included in the Water Resource Development Act that was signed into law in December, so water infrastructure improvement projects can continue in the Mountain State,” Manchin said.
Previously, the only funding committed to the Hanover project was $40,000 from the Wyoming County Commission, according to Eric Combs, of Region I Planning and Development Council.
Additional proposed funding consists of an application filed for a HUD Community Development Block Grant, an application filed for an Appalachian Regional Commission Distressed Counties Grant of $2 million, a U.S. Economic Development Administration Grant of $2 million, a West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council Grant of $500,000 and a West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council Loan of $675,000, Combs explained.
The proposed Hanover project will be completed in phases and will be served by the Justice water system, which buys processed water from Gilbert, Combs said.
Both are part of the Mingo County Public Service District, which will oversee the Gilbert-Hanover water extension project.
Both the Justice water system and the Gilbert water plant will have to be upgraded to serve the 215 new Wyoming County customers in the extension project, according to officials.
“Region II Planning and Development Council is the lead administrator for this project, with Region I assisting in the joint venture between the Wyoming and Mingo county commissions,” Combs explained.
Mingo County is part of Region II, while Wyoming County is part of Region I Planning and Development Council.
Phase one will take the project from the Mingo County line to Godfrey’s Corner in Hanover.
The new customers will include Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School as well as the Corps’ R.D. Bailey Lake and Wildlife Management Area.
“Construction is to consist of approximately 9.17 miles of 10-inch and smaller diameter waterlines, one booster station, two water storage tanks, valves, and related appurtenances,” Combs said.
In 2019, the income survey of Hanover residents was completed.
Additionally, letters of support were obtained from the Wyoming County Board of Education, the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, and the Corps of Engineers, attesting to the need for a public water system in the area.
Over nearly two decades, county officials have began several projects to bring water to the Hanover and Coal Mountain areas as well as North Spring and Ikes Fork, including an initial plan to serve the entire area with water from R.D. Bailey Lake.
Despite the efforts of various county officials over the years, the myriad plans have been scrapped for different reasons and the areas involved in that original plan have now been separated to become part of several ongoing water projects in various stages of development.
“This commission is dedicated to providing water all over the county,” Mullins said. “This grant is a huge step toward finally finishing this project.”