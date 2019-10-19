Join Bette O’Steen at New River CTC’s campus in Summersville to hear West Virginia ghost stories and legends Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The cost for the class is $20, and registration is required by Tuesday, Oct. 22.
For more information or to register, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
— Jordan Nelson