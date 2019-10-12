The city’s first “ Ghost in the Underground” event will start at Sir Walter’s Tavern Saturday night. Local historians will go spook-hunting to explore “The Ghost, Legends and Lore of the Underground,” organizer Scott Worley reported.
“Meet Hannah, a Civil War nurse who appears in several tales,” said Worley. “Or, hear of ‘The Lady in Red’ at the courthouse.”
Worley said the ghost hunters will conduct the “first ever” paranormal investigation of the Raleigh Theatre, followed by a ghost hunt in Tickety Boo Mercantile, Brown Dog Bottom and other locations at the Beckley Underground.
All tours start at 7 p.m. in the Beckley Underground.
The event is for adults ages 21 and older. Tickets are $12, and Worley encouraged guests to bring exact change.
Reservations may be made on Facebook at “Haunted Beckley.”
Jessica Farrish