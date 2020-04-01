The amount of federal aid to help southern West Virginia recover from the COVID-19 crisis will depend on local residents being counted in the 2020 U.S. Census, a local economic expert and county and city officials reported Tuesday.
So far, Census officials report, a large number of residents of the region have not returned questionnaires to the Census Bureau to report themselves and those in their household.
All federal funding, along with recovery funding for COVID-19, will depend on the population count in each county, Raleigh County Administrator Jeff Miller said on Tuesday.
The more people that live in a county or a city, the more money that the federal government will allocate to that region for various programs.
"The Census is so important to local and state government in terms of receiving federal funding," said Miller. "I urge all Raleigh County residents to take a few minutes of your time to have a lasting impact on our area."
Miller reported that funding for education, health care, recreation and economic development depends on people who are counted in the Census.
He said that, for every 10 people that are not counted in the state, West Virginians are giving up $200,000 over a 10-year period.
"Even in times of a normal economic climate, it is vital for the sustainability of resources for our area, but now, given what we are experiencing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it will have on our economy, it is now more important than ever to be counted," said Miller.
Joe Brouse, executive director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said that residents will harm economic recovery after COVID-19 if they fail to be counted.
"Population affects our ability to apply for federal funding," he said. "Because we're in this crisis situation, that federal funding is going to be more important than ever.
"We're hoping to get that to businesses and to people who are impacted."
Brouse's organization is managing federal Small Business Loan Administration disaster assistance loans, including a crucial payroll piece that will allow small businesses to keep their workers and to apply for a payroll loan, which Brouse said will later be forgiven.
"If people aren't doing the Census, then that's really going to impact our ability to get funding, once we come out the other side of this," he said. "People are not responding.
"They're not getting counted. They've got to understand the importance of this."
Brouse explained that small businesses make up the bulk of West Virginia's economy.
"In most instances, those businesses only have a finite amount of cash on hand, for a very limited period," he said. "So they risk being shuttered.
"And when they risk being shuttered, the chances of them coming back are almost nil," he said. "What's happening is just so much capital is being pulled out of the economy right now.
"The federal assistance is absolutely critical. It's the only lifeline right now."
Miller, who was appointed in November by Gov. Jim Justice to the States Complete Count Commission for the 2020 Census, said that local government officials are sensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic but added that an accurate Census count takes just 10 minutes and is expected to help the region receive more funding.
"We could potentially lose a Congressional seat, as well, if we don't get everyone counted," Miller emphasized.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold urged residents to fill out their Census paperwork, either online or by mail.
"All Beckleyans, and southern West Virginians, must step up to be counted — for all of the known reasons, and, certainly now, for COVID-19 help financially," Rappold said Tuesday.
In response to COVID-19, the US Census Bureau has suspended field operations until April 15, 2020.
West Virginians may wait for a visit or do a self-response at 2020Census.gov or by mail.
They may also respond by phone, with a phone number that is provided in the mailed letter from the U.S. Census Bureau.