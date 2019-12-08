OAK HILL — If the Corvette in the window doesn’t draw you in to the city’s newest lunch spot, the food will.
Miss Ann’s Cafe, in TC Midway Plaza on Main Street across the street from Comac, opened Monday morning.
With a menu featuring a variety of paninis, soups and chili, salads, hot dogs and burgers, Joyce Breneman is ready to welcome customers into the restaurant, which is all decked out in decor ranging from nearly life-size prints of Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Chuck Berry and James Dean to old 45s and 8-track tapes.
Brenemen said Monday morning that she is really excited at the idea of running the restaurant.
“The place came available and we had the opportunity to do it. It happened fast.
“Teddy Gray (the building’s owner) handled the decorations,” she said, pointing out the ‘50s-style diner booths and matching plastic-covered chairs and tables surrounded by art and music from the 1950s to the 1980s.
A jukebox, playing free country and rock tunes from the era, also adds to the ambiance.
The restaurant is named in honor of Gray’s granddaughter.
Brenemen, who lives in Scarbro, is also co-owner with her husband, John, of the Court Street Market in Fayetteville, which is being managed by her son, Austin Haynes.
Waiting to check out the menu when the restaurant opened Monday morning were Luke, Cindy and Joleigh Davis of Fayetteville.
Joleigh, who’s a 9 1/2-year-old student from Fayetteville Elementary School, was enjoying a rare day away from school because of the snow day in Fayette County and was intrigued by the restaurant’s decorations. She was even able to identify a couple of the entertainment icons pictured on the cafe’s walls.
Luke, who works at New River Health Association, was quick to pick up a menu to take to work. “We’re always wondering where we’re going to eat,” he said.
Brenemen told them they’re more than welcome to visit Miss Ann’s, which will be open each Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Miss Ann’s Cafe is at 311 Main St., Oak Hill.
It can be reached at 304-250-5077 or you may visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at Miss Ann’s Cafe.
