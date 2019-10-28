German shepherd rescued from spillway at Mercer County dam

BLUEFIELD — A malnourished German shepherd trapped in the spillway of a Mercer County dam was rescued by an enterprising animal control officer and water company employees.
Mercer County 911 received a call about the dog’s plight Friday at 4:44 p.m.
A caller to Mercer County 911 said the "dog was trapped in a spillway and appeared to be injured and very skinny,” said Mercer County Animal Control Officer Kallie Conley, who was dispatched to the scene. “He’d probably been stuck there for several days.”
The dog was at Ada Dam, which is surrounded by a fence and locked gate. American Water employees were called to provide Conley access.
Conley said the German shepherd was stuck in a large, steep spillway.
Rescuers could not get into the spillway and instead had to lean down over the high concrete wall in their attempts to assist the canine.
The American Water employees stayed with Conley to help with the rescue.
After several unsuccessful trial-and-error attempts, the rescuers opted to put a trap about six to seven feet down the spillway and bait it with food. Rope was used to lower the items into the spillway.
“We had to put the trap over, put the food over, get the dog in the trap and then close the trap door — all while working from above,” Conley said.
Because the German shepherd was desperate for food, Conley said he entered the trap and the plan was successful.
“We pulled him back up to safety, carried the trap to the truck and then transported him to the shelter,” she said.
Conley praised the water company employees who stayed with her and assisted with the rescue.
“They really, honestly made the difference,” she said. “If it wasn’t for them, we would not have had the rescue.”
The rescue process lasted about two and a half hours.
Since the water company employees helped save the dog, Conley said she asked them to name him.
They quickly settled on "Lucky."
Conley said there was no way the German shepherd would have been able to get out of the spillway on his own.
“I’m so glad we were able to rescue him,” she said. “He was absolutely terrified.”
Lucky is now recuperating at Mercer County Animal Shelter.
Shelter Director Stacey Harman said he is “quite skinny” and has a limp; however, rescuers think he will put weight back on quickly.