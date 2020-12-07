Georgia certifying presidential election again

ATLANTA — After three counts of the same 5 million ballots, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Monday his office will recertify the results: President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia.
“We have now counted legally cast ballots three times and the results remain unchanged,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said.
“I know there are people that are convinced the election was fraught with problems. But the evidence — the actual evidence — the facts, tell us a different story,” he added.
Biden is the first Democrat to win a presidential contest in Georgia since 1992, sending all of the state’s 16 electoral votes his way.
Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by 12,670 votes.
But the narrow margin of votes coupled with President Donald Trump’s incessant cries of voter fraud have caused turmoil for Georgia’s Republican elections officials. Nearly twice a day since Nov. 3, either Raffensperger or Gabriel Sterling, the statewide votings system implementation manager, have given updates on the process and debunked outlandish conspiracy theories.
"All this talk of a stolen election, whether it's Stacey Abrams or the president of the United States, is hurting our state. ... Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state," Raffensperger said, likening Trump’s refusal to concede to Abrams in the 2018 gubernatorial race.
Even Trump's attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani made a visit to Georgia last week and spouted misinformation to Senate lawmakers, pitting them against the state’s new voting system. His main piece of evidence — a video supposedly showing suitcases of ballots removed from under a table and counted after observers had left — has been proven false on multiple occasions by the Secretary of State’s Office.
“What's really frustrating is the president's attorneys had the same videotape. They saw the exact same things the rest of us could see, and they chose to mislead state senators and the public about what was on that video,” Sterling said. “...They knew it was untrue and they continue to do things like this."
There are 250 open investigations into fraudulently cast ballots in the 2020 general election, not nearly enough to overturn the 12,000-plus vote lead Biden clinched over Trump and no indication of widespread inaccuracies.
Raffensperger said he will push “major reform” of election processes proposed in the upcoming legislative session — an effort supported by Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.
More than a month after the general election, officials hope Georgia can get out of the national eye after completing the first count of ballots cast, an unprecedented statewide audit and then a separate recount requested by Trump’s campaign. The results the same, time and time again.
"It's now time to direct our energies towards the Jan. 5 runoff election,” Raffensperger said Monday.
Republicans are up against a real possibility that Trump’s rhetoric surrounding the election will push his die-hard supporters away from the polls ahead of the consequential Jan. 5 Senate runoffs. Raffensperger has said Trump and his legal team are “exploiting a lack of misunderstanding” about the election process.
If Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock beat their Republican opponents, U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the U.S. Senate will be split down the middle between the two parties — giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote on legislation.
As of Monday, 1,076,431 Georgians have already requested absentee ballots for the upcoming runoff election. More than 43,000 have already been cast and accepted.