A Genesis Healthcare spokeswoman said Monday that a secondary driveway to Raleigh Center in Daniels is keeping the facility accessible. On Friday, floodwaters cracked the asphalt to the actual road, which is normally the only access road to the nursing home. Beaver Fire Department firefighters advised Raleigh Center staff to evacuate but did not mandate it. Emergency responders, West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) and others immediately set to work to build a temporary road so that an evacuation would not be necessary. “The driveway is temporary and [the main road] will be fixed when the weather improves,” said Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, on Monday. “The driveway has resolved the immediate problem and is fully drivable.”
- By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
