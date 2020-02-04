Applications for Generation West Virginia’s Impact Fellowship program, which is in its fourth year, will close on Feb. 9.
Through the Impact Fellowship program, 23 positions are available with 14 host employers across the state. Compensation ranges from $31,000 to $72,000 annually with benefits varying by position.
“The Impact Fellowship has generated 53 full-time positions since launching in 2017, creating and connecting people with the career opportunities they need to be able to choose to stay in West Virginia, come home, or come here for the first time,” said Amy Fauber, Impact Fellowship director.
During the course of the fellowship year, impact fellows work four days a week with their host employer and spend each Friday volunteering at local nonprofit organizations around the state. “Volunteer Fridays are among the many factors that have led the program’s successful in-state retention rate — 100 percent of our fellows last year stayed in the state following the conclusion of the program,” said Natalie Roper, executive director of Generation West Virginia.
Prospective applicants can learn more and must apply by Feb. 9 at WeImpactWV.org.
The Impact Fellowship is a program of Generation West Virginia (GWV), the statewide organization dedicated to attracting, retaining and advancing the next generation of leaders in the Mountain State.