BridgeValley Community and Technical College has played a big part in the young adult lives of Gauley Bridge husband-and-wife Hunter and Jill Hughes.
As such, the BridgeValley students anticipated the school's 2020 spring commencement ceremony. However, COVID-19 made its unwelcome intrusion and altered how the Hugheses and their fellow classmates will celebrate their special day.
Instead of participating in normal graduation activities, they will join nearly 400 other graduates from 2019 and 2020 being recognized during a virtual commencement on Saturday, May 16 at 11 a.m. Although the ceremony will unfold online, it will still include elements of a traditional graduation to celebrate student accomplishments, including a welcome from the president, greetings from the board of governors chair and faculty senate chair, and conferring of degrees.
"While the format may be different, the significance and meaning that accompany this commencement are as important as ever," Dr. Eunice Bellinger, BridgeValley CTC president, said in a press release. "As a college, state and country, we have experienced a situation we had never imagined or been completely prepared to deal with.
"However, I am so very proud of how our students, faculty, staff and administration have come together to meet the challenges. We want the graduates to remember how they have been part of a successful response to a very difficult situation."
Hunter Hughes said he and Jill met at BridgeValley. Hunter is a 2013 graduate of Valley High School and Jill a 2016 graduate of Midland Trail High School.
"We met at BridgeValley, and are now married and graduated from BridgeValley, so we were hoping to walk together," he said. "BridgeValley has been especially important to us."
Together since the 2016 fall semester, the couple wed on June 30, 2019.
His degree is in civil engineering technology, and hers is in administrative professional technology with an executive concentration, on top of board of governors degree status. She will enroll at West Virginia State University in the fall to pursue a business administration degree with a management concentration. He plans to look for a job, as well as possibly continue his education online.
Jill, who also works full-time in the registrar's office at BridgeValley, actually fulfilled her associate degree requirements in December 2019, but she will be among those honored this weekend.
"For me, I'm really proud of the civil engineering degree, and I worked really hard," said Hunter. "Usually I'm not someone that would go to a ceremony or anything like that, but I probably would have for this one.
"I understand the circumstances that we can't have it. It is disappointing that we can't have a ceremony, but it's an understandable situation."
"I was pretty excited for the graduation ceremony, because I have helped with a few of them and could see all the excitement, so I was kind of bummed when we couldn't have one," said Jill.
In Hunter's case, his last semester of classes has been, at times, trying. Many civil engineering courses normally feature "hands-on" work in labs, including a soil mechanics class he mentioned.
"A lot of it is hands-on in labs, and we don't have a lab component right now," he said. "Our instructors have made do the best they can, sending us instructional videos from YouTube and other sources, but as far as the hands-on component, it's been tough.
"Engineering is so math-based. It's hard to switch that online in the middle of the semester when you're not planning on it. I'm very used to being in-person dealing with complicated math. Usually I have the luxury of asking my professor something I don't understand."
While that option still exists, email responses to questions often don't have the immediacy of in-person interaction, he said.
Jill's student routine didn't change as much as she "was already taking online classes, so it wasn't too difficult for me."
As a BridgeValley employee, however, it has been different.
"Right now would be our busiest time of the season, because we do the graduation ceremony and certify the graduates," she explained.
With the physical ceremony was taken out of the mix, school employees recently delivered lawn signs to graduating students in a 15-county area.
"That's how we wanted to honor our graduates since we weren't able to do the ceremony."
This year, 383 BridgeValley students will graduate. Of those students, 162 will graduate with honors. There were 411 total applications for graduation, and 366 students will receive their associate degree, and 45 certificates will be awarded.
Amy Shuler Goodwin will be the commencement speaker. Elected in 2018 as the first female mayor of Charleston, Goodwin is a former deputy secretary of commerce and commissioner of tourism for the State of West Virginia. She also served as communications director for several governors, a congressman, a presidential candidate and a former Charleston mayor, the late G. Kemp Melton.
Streaming for the commencement ceremony will be live on the college homepage at https://www.bridgevalley.edu/ during the event.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe