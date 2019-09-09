Gauley Season begins today

World-class whitewater rafting kicks off today in Fayette County, according to a press release from the West Virginia Tourism Office.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ scheduled water releases from the Summersville Dam into the Upper Gauley River will start today, marking the first official day of Gauley Season 2019.
Every September, beginning the weekend after Labor Day, the Summersville Dam executes a series of scheduled releases into the Gauley River. Twenty-three releases are scheduled this season, with an extra hour of release scheduled for Sept. 21-23.
“Whitewater rafting in West Virginia is truly almost heaven,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby in the release. “To celebrate Gauley Season, I invite everyone to come experience the adventure for yourself by taking on Class V rapids.
“For those looking for a more relaxed whitewater rafting experience, try the New River with one of our local outfitters, who are offering discounts all season long.”
For more information, visit WVtourism.com.
