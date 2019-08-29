Gauley River PSD operator honored with statewide award

swiss — Dale Truman started working part-time at the Gauley River Public Service District 17 years ago.
During those years, the Jodie resident has advanced to his full-time position as the GRPSD water operator. He has climbed the ladder of success the hard way, crawling through water and mud and rocks in search of water leaks and broken pipe.
On Monday, Truman was recognized for the hard work of a water operator as he was presented the 2019 Distribution System Operator of the Year for the West Virginia Rural Water Association. Truman was recognized by the WVRWA recently at its 2019 conference at Snowshoe and was presented a plaque for his accomplishments by Daniel Vestal, the Southern West Virginia WVRWA circuit rider, on Monday at the PSD office.
“Dales knows the system really well,” Teddy Elliott, chair of the GRPSD board of directors, said Monday. “He knows the operations.
“Working for a public utility is a 24/7, 365 day a year job (and) Dale’s an excellent employee. He deserves this award (and) I’d really like to recognize Tammy (Dale’s wife). My wife knows what she goes through. You sit down to dinner and the phone rings and you have to go. You go to a birthday party and the phone rings.
“You don’t have a family life,” Elliott said. “Dale doesn’t complain. He gets in the truck and goes.”
“He’s a good people person,” Tammy Roop, office manager of the PSD, said, and Stephanie Frame, administrative assistant, added, “He goes way above and beyond, especially with the older people.
“Even if a leak is not on our side, he’ll do what he can to help them get it fixed,” she said.
Vestal, whose work for the WVRWA, has him traveling 19 southern West Virginia counties, also complimented Truman.
“I’ve been working with Dale for six years now and I just think he does an excellent job,” Vestal said.
Truman said he was honored by the award and that he is glad he can help provide an essential service to his neighbors.
GRPSD provides water to nearly 1300 customers, including the Mount Olive Correctional Center, across an area from the Summersville city limits to the railroad tracks at Gauley Bridge along Route 39, and then to various communities and hollows along the way, including Dixie, Bell Creek and Bentree.
The West Virginia Rural Water Association is an organization that provides technical assistance, training and advocacy for small water and wastewater systems in the state, those with fewer than 10,000 customers.