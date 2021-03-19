A Gauley Bridge man has been apprehended as a wanted person out of Ohio, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
A Fayette County sheriff’s deputy was conducting an investigation of stolen items on Tuesday in the Glen Ferris area. While searching for the suspect, the deputy contacted an acquaintance of the suspect. Authorities then discovered the man is wanted from Medina County, Ohio for felony failure to appear for failing to provide child support.
The man, Michael Kiser, now awaits extradition proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.