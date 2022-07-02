The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell to $4.84 on Friday, according to AAA, 1 cent lower overnight, down 8 cents in the past week, but 17 cents higher for the month of June and $1.72 higher than one year ago.
Friday's average in West Virginia was 2 cents lower than Thursday, now at $4.80. That's 7 cents lower than where it was one week ago. Friday's average is 29 cents more than a month ago and $1.75 more than a year ago.
The average gas price in Beckley on Friday was down 1 cent from Thursday, trending slightly lower than the state average at $4.78.
Beckley's current gas price average was down 6 cents on the week. Charleston's average gas price dropped 2 cents overnight, currently $4.90. That's 6 cents lower than a week ago.
Checking nearby, on Friday the average price for a gallon of unleaded today in Ohio was $4.78, Kentucky $4.55, Virginia $4.65, Pennsylvania $4.92 and Maryland $4.77.
Across the nation, the high spot continues to be California, now averaging 7 cents lower than a week ago at $6.27 a gallon. California remains the only state with an average gas price above $5.60.
The low spots are in Georgia and South Carolina, both averaging $4.35, followed by Mississippi at $4.37.
Due to the delayed release of the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report on gasoline supply and demand last week, the federal agency released two weeks of data Wednesday that showed gasoline demand decreased each week.
Gas demand currently sits at 8.93 million barrels a day, which is lower than last year’s rate of 9.11 million barrels a day at the end of June.
On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.6 million barrels to 221.6 million barrels. These supply/demand dynamics and decreasing oil prices have pushed pump prices lower. As these trends continue, drivers will likely continue to see relief at the pump.
At the close of Thursday's formal trading session, WTI decreased by $4.02 to settle at $105.76. Crude prices continue to face strong headwinds amid broad market concern over the potential for slowing, or even stalling, economic growth due to rising interest rates and inflation.
A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to decline, leading prices to follow suit. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 2.7 million barrels to 415.6 million barrels last week, which is nearly 37 million barrels lower than at the end of June 2021, contributing to price volatility.