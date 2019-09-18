Along the Grey Flats Trail near the edge of town, there's now a garden filled with flowers – white daisies and Black-eyed Susans with garnishes of greenery throughout. Nestled at the center of the garden, a sign reads, "Delaney's Garden — In loving memory of Delaney Wykle, planted in memory of a life so beautifully lived ... a heart so deeply loved."
In honor of Delaney Wykle's 23rd birthday, community members including Beckley's mayor dedicated the memorial garden at Beckley's YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
On July 4, Wykle was killed in a helicopter crash, along with Chris Cline and several others, in the Bahamas.
It was a warm and sunny evening Wednesday — fitting for a dedication to Wykle and her endearing personality.
Deb Evans welcomed all those who attended the dedication, and explained the idea came about when she and several of her friends, a group of hikers who often hike the Grey Flats Trail, were thinking of a way to honor Wykle's memory. Wykle's mother, Paula, often hikes the trails with them.
"It's a very sad time for many of us, and we're trying to do things to get through this time," Evans explained. "Delaney was known for her kindness, compassion, generosity and zest for adventure, and we're immensely sad she can't be here with us today."
Evans said she hopes that the garden will serve as both a memorial to honor Wykle as well as a living tribute to her.
Paula Wykle thanked those who attended, and said she loved all who showed up and took part in making the garden happen.
"We love you, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts," she said.
"Today would have been her 23rd birthday," Delaney's mother said.
"I would have ordered her gift, but we know she would have picked it out," she said, laughing. "But one thing I knew she definitely would have wanted was a Great American Cookie cake, with loads of icing.
"She loved the icing, she would practically lick it off."
Paula said she often sees her daughter in the butterflies or when a cardinal appears, but she sees her daughter most often in the wind, when she feels it whisking by. She said her daughter often walked the trail along with friends and her dogs.
"Creating this garden was the mastermind of some amazing people, and for that we are really grateful," Wykle said. "So, from all of us, Happy birthday, Delaney."
Beckley's Mayor Rob Rappold dedicated the garden. Although Beckley isn't a big town, the mayor said, it's a small town where everyone is family.
"When someone like Delaney reaches the success she did, and decided to pursue the job that she did, I think that speaks to the type of person she was," Rappold said.
Wykle passed away only shortly after receiving her degree in nursing from West Virginia University. She had already accepted a position at Raleigh General Hospital.
"I think we live vicariously through people like Delaney," Rappold said. "We want to be like Delaney, we want our children to be like Delaney. So this, this is a wonderful tribute to her."
The dedication ceremony ended with a butterfly release by Wykle's parents, grandparents and boyfriend, Tristan Cornett. As the butterflies soared into the sky, Hannah and Ryan Snuffer performed music on violin and guitar.
A time capsule carrying handwritten notes of heartfelt memories was buried in the garden by Wykle's parents.
