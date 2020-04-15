GALLERY: Spring snow hits Beckley

041620 Spring Snow 6.jpg

Trinity Bennett, of Hico, walks through the parking lot near Word Park on Neville Street in Beckley with about an Inch of snow around him that dropped Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Beckley areas were hit with about an inch of snow Wednesday morning according to Charleston National Weather Service meteorologist Ray Young. Raleigh County Airport had reported two inches on the ground, Bluefield and White Sulphur Springs reported one inch, Snowshoe with two inches and parts of Monroe County reported having three inches on the ground.

Young said the temperature dropped to 26 degrees when the average temperature this time of year is around 41 degrees. Young said it's not normal, but rare for snow to be falling in mid April. He reported there is another front coming in early Thursday morning with temperature dipping into low 30s with a dusting of snow expected.

