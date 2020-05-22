052320 Shady Graduation 11.JPG

Joe Bevil and his daughter Brianna Bevil react watching his son Erick Bevil receive his diploma at Shady Spring High School. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Shady Spring High School students in Raleigh County took part in a drive-through graduation ceremony Friday evening in front of the school.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels. 

Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into the 107.7 radio station. 

