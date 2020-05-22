Joe Bevil and his daughter Brianna Bevil react watching his son Erick Bevil receive his diploma at Shady Spring High School. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring High School students in Raleigh County took part in a drive-through graduation ceremony Friday evening in front of the school.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels.
Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into the 107.7 radio station.
Colton Wiseman waits at his parents car to receive his diploma during Shady Springs graduation Ceremony.
Jillian Mitchell wait to be called to receive her diploma during Shady Spring graduation ceremony.
Caleb Lilly waits in the parking lot at Shady Spring High School to receive his diploma.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Justin Massey waves to classmates in the parking lot at Shady Spring High School before receiving his diploma.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Audrey Flanagan waits in the parking lot at Shady Spring High School to receive her diploma.
Rylee Wiseman gets driven to the front of Shady Spring High School by her parents to receive her diploma.
Grant Davis waves to the faculty at Shady Spring High School after receiving his diploma. Watching is Grant's mother Jennifer Davis.
Principal Mary Ann Foster, left, hands Amethyst Paige Alexander her diploma during Shady Spring High School graduation.
Joe Bevil and his daughter Brianna Bevil react watching his son Erick Bevil receive his diploma at Shady Spring High School.
Katie Bolen, right, photographs her brother Jaysen Bolen walking to get his diploma at Shady Spring High School.
Christina Cox, mother, left, and Shyanne Boothe, sister, photograph Adrianna Boothe receive her diploma at Shady Spring High School.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students at Shady Spring High School were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels Friday evening in front of the school. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Graduates walk to receive their diploma at Shady Spring High School.
Family members for Jakod Castle packed together in a van to watch him receive his diploma at Shady Spring High School.
Vehicles filled with family members watch student receive their diploma at Shady Spring High School.
Hannah Coalson looks over at her parents before receiving her diploma at Shady Spring High School.
James Copeland waves to the faculty at Shady Spring High School aftter receiving his diploma.
