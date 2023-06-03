GALLERY: Shady Spring graduation ceremony

Shady Spring graduate Alexus Rodgers hugs friend Brooklyn Bennett after receiving her diploma at the 99th Annual Commencement ceremony at Shady Spring High School on Friday. Around 190 students filled the football field to cheers from friends and family as they gathered for the last time and received their diplomas.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Sophia Madelyn Saddler reacts after receiving her diploma at the 99th Annual Commencement ceremony at Shady Spring High School on Friday. Around 190 students filled the football field to cheers from friends and family as they gathered for the last time and received their diplomas.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Logan Blake Woods reacts after receiving his diploma at the 99th Annual Commencement ceremony at Shady Spring High School on Friday. Around 190 students filled the football field to cheers from friends and family as they gathered for the last time and received their diplomas.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Tori Snuffer, right, hugs her friend Nevaeh Canterbury after she received her diploma during the 99th Annual Commencement ceremony at Shady Spring High School on Friday. Around 190 students filled the football field to cheers from friends and family as they gathered for the last time and received their diplomas.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Steven Taylor hugs son John Taylor after he received his diploma at the 99th Annual Commencement ceremony at Shady Spring High School on Friday. Around 190 students filled the football field to cheers from friends and family as they gathered for the last time and received their diplomas.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Shady Spring graduate Gracie Emrich, center, hugs her godmothers Kira Meskinish, left, and Crystal Crowe at the 99th Annual Commencement ceremony at Shady Spring High School on Friday. Around 190 students filled the football field to cheers from friends and family as they gathered for the last time and received their diplomas.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Cam Manns, left, and Cash McCall, along with Parker Brown, Tyler Mackey, Tyler Reed, Adam Richmond and Colten Tate, Shady Spring baseball team seven seniors toss their caps after receiving diploma’s on the field before the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament game against Keyser Friday evening at GoMart Park in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Parker Brown, Tyler Mackey, Cam Manns, Adam Richmond, , Cash McCall, Colten Tate and Tyler Reed, Shady Spring baseball team seven seniors received diploma’s before the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament game against Keyser Friday evening at GoMart Park in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Parker Brown, Cash McCall, Tyler Mackey, Cam Manns, Tyler Reed, Adam Richmond and Colten Tate, Shady Spring baseball team seven seniors received diploma’s before the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament game against Keyser Friday evening at GoMart Park in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
