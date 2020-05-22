GALLERY: Liberty High School Graduation

Titan Dunbar, of Liberty, celebrates his graduation ceremony from his car in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into 107.7 The River. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty High School students in Raleigh County took part in a drive-through graduation ceremony Friday morning in the school's parking lot.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, students were not able to take part in the traditional graduation ceremony like students in the past, but their administration made accommodations so their parents and family members could watch them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and turn their tassels.
Parents stayed in their vehicles and drove their graduates up to a designated area where they were able to get out in groups of 10 to control the setting of no more than 25 individuals gathering at once. Parents were able to hear speeches through their radio by tuning into the 107.7 radio station.
Alexis Anderson, of Liberty, waits her turn to receive her diploma in the parking lot of the High School Friday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
