WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $380,875 from the National Park Service (NPS) to preserve Civil Rights Era Stories of African Americans in Appalachia through the Marshall University Research Cooperation and to support the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities through the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History.
“I am glad to see NPS is recognizing the importance of West Virginia’s role in America’s history. Understanding our history and heritage is vital because it teaches us key lessons and achievements from generations before us and reminds us of the hard fought battles won across our history,” said Senator Manchin.
“Seeing NPS making these investments in our state reflects the rich history West Virginia has, particularly in our founding and through the Civil Rights era. I’m glad this grant will preserve and celebrate our history for generations to come,” said Senator Capito.