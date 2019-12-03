The Raleigh County Veterans Museum is kick-starting a fundraising campaign to raise money for renovations of the soon-to-be new home for the non-profit organization.
Currently, the museum sits at 1557 Harper Road in Beckley, but was recently approved to move into the current Raleigh County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) location on South Eisenhower Drive. A new RCSO is set to open at PineCrest Business and Technology Park, and once officially moved, the veterans museum will move into it's old location.
While construction of the new RCSO is underway, the veterans museum is looking to raise funds over the next two years to help with renovation of the current RCSO into a more museum-friendly atmosphere. To start that off, Pedder's Market Antiques & Collectibles – located at 238 Depot Street in Mabscott – will be hosting a charity tag sale Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a portion of proceeds going to the museum.
Although Peddler's Market is sponsoring the first fundraiser, the museum's director, Cindy Parker, said other businesses are more than welcome to sponsor a fundraiser if they'd like.
The current RCSO is built for an office space, in a cubicle-style manner. To renovate it to fit a museum, it will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, said Parker.
A major thing accommodation will be handicapped-accessible restrooms, Parker said, including other features.
"We have approximately two years to raise the money that is really needed," Parker explained. "The more money we can raise, the better we can make the museum."
Currently, the museum's location is packed full of military-based artifacts and is "busting at the seams," Parker said. The museum is growing, and to remain successful, the move and the renovation are extremely important, she said.
The museum currently has tour guides, but they're not always available. Parker hopes enough funds will be raised to put in an automated system where visitors can learn about an exhibit with just the touch of a button.
"We see a lot of exciting, new potential for the museum to be the best it can be," she said. "We hope with a new, bigger space we will have more room for schools to visit on field trips, and will have the opportunity to expose them to this rich history, and learn what all these veterans did for us.
"We're hoping everyone will be just as passionate as we are about showcasing this military history, in hopes history will never repeat itself, and never have to endure the things those soldiers had to endure."
Within the next couple of years, Parker hopes those in the community will make an effort to make a donation to go towards the museum renovations. If they'd even like to sponsor a specific project or room of the new location, she would work with them on how to do so, she said.
"People could even make a donation in honor of a veteran," she explained. "My vision is to have some sort of plaque or display near the main entrance of the new location, honoring those who helped us raise the funds we needed."
The new location will allow the museum to display exhibits they've had to keep in storage because of lack of space at their current location. While Parker believes the fundraising and refurbishing of the old sheriff's office will be a long journey, she feels the change will allow the museum to thrive and become what it always should have been.
"We want it to be the best for southern West Virginia. We want to expose everyone to this rich history that we have."
For more information on how to help with veterans museum renovations, sponsor a fundraiser, or make a donation, contact 304-253-1775.
