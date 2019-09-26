A "Garage Ball" fundraiser, which will benefit Good News Mountaineer Garage (GNMG), is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10.
The event, set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Edgewood Country Club, will feature a dinner and concert featuring Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. & the Landau Band.
The release said since the inception of Good News Mountaineer Garage in 2001, vehicles have been donated and necessary repairs have been made for distribution to families in need in every county of the state.
In all, more than 3,000 families have been served.
All proceeds from the Garage Ball fundraiser will be used to continue making repairs to donated vehicles and putting transportation in the hands of West Virginia families working toward economic independence.
Event sponsorship is tax deductible. VIP Sponsors will be able to attend the VIP Reception from 5 to 5:30 p.m. with Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
"For 18 years, we have relied on the generosity of our friends and neighbors in organizations and businesses throughout the communities we serve," the release said.
"Thank you for helping us continue to provide safe, reliable transportation for low-income, West Virginia families moving forward."
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren