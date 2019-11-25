With the announcement Friday of more than $37.5 million in grant and loan funding from the USDA’s Rural Water Infrastructure coffers, it’s full speed ahead for long-awaited upgrades to Lewisburg’s regional water plant and distribution system.
The Lewisburg upgrade was one of two West Virginia infrastructure projects to receive a loan/grant combo in this round of funding. The Monumental Public Service District in Fairmont is in line to receive a $6.6 million loan and a $5.1 million grant from the USDA as well.
Lewisburg’s funding from USDA includes more than $33.8 million in a low-interest loan and nearly $3.7 million in grant money.
“This completes funding for our water plant,” said Lewisburg city manager Jacy Faulkner, noting the city has already invested in design and engineering work for the $38 million waterworks project.
“We were very pleased with the grant amount,” Faulkner said, pointing out the paucity of that type of “free” funding available in recent years.
She said rumors continue to circulate about new enterprises looking to locate in the area served by Lewisburg’s regional water system. While many of the rumors will eventually fall flat, others may pan out, Faulkner said.
“We have to sustain and improve the system in order to be ready for that growth, when it happens,” she said. “It’s all about capacity and reliability.”
Driven by the increasing demand on the aging (ca. 1983) water plant, the waterworks project will complete an upgrade of the plant, bringing its treatment capacity up to 4,000 gallons a minute, meaning that the machinery will no longer be running 20 hours a day, according to a report given this past spring by Greg Belcher, engineer with Chapman Technical Group.
In addition, the project includes relocating the water plant’s Greenbrier River intake, moving it from its current troublesome location just below the county landfill to a site a couple of miles upstream, necessitating installation of two additional miles of pipeline. Installation of two new water storage tanks, removal of two aging tanks and booster pumps, and waterline upgrades to improve flow are also components of the project.
A tentative timeline for the project offered by Belcher in May provides the framework the city is operating with, Faulkner said in a Monday afternoon interview.
If the state Public Service Commission approves the project in March 2020, Faulkner said the city hopes to advertise for bids in April and open those bids in May. Under that timeline, construction could begin as early as September 2020. Construction is expected to take around two years, pushing completion of the project into late 2022.
Along with water system upgrades come rate hikes, necessary to pay off the bonds floated in connection with the USDA loan, and Faulkner said the first step of a two-stage increase will arrive for Lewisburg customers, as planned, on Jan. 15.
“Nobody likes to see rates go up, but we are happy we could delay it as long as we have,” she said.
Original plans for the Step 1 increase would have seen it kick in on Aug. 15 of this year, but input from individuals and businesses after the introduction of the rate hike ordinance led city council to push the raise back to Jan. 15. The Step 1 increase will find the average residential water customer’s monthly bill increasing from the current level of $34.84 to $47.56. “Average” is defined as 4,000 gallons of water used in a month.
Step 2 of the increase will show up on customer bills either upon substantial completion of the project or four months prior to the start of debt service on the USDA loan, whichever happens first. Once Step 2 kicks in, the average residential water customer’s bill will rise to $60.28 per month.
In announcing the USDA loan and grant awards on Friday, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said, “These are big investments for big projects. The Lewisburg project includes upgrades that will benefit more than 4,700 residential and commercial users.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said, “West Virginia needs billions of dollars in water infrastructure investment. These awards are just a drop in the bucket, but every bit counts.”
