washington — U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced two grants totaling $437,436 to support telehealth and distance learning projects. Funding is provided by the Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“West Virginians, particularly those who live in our smaller communities, often find themselves far removed from critical services. This USDA grant money will address two issues exacerbated by that geographical isolation: education and access to medical services. I’m glad to see efforts to employ new technologies to correct these inequities for rural West Virginians,” Capito said.
“Rural communities like those across West Virginia have unique challenges when it comes to accessing education and health care services. We must do everything we can to make sure all West Virginians have the resources they need,” Manchin said.
Individual awards were to Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation, $206,000; and Salem University, $231,436.