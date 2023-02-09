First-graders at Crescent Elementary School enjoy time during recess on the school playground with the day-high temperature reaching 68 degrees in the Beckley area on Thursday afternoon, 6 degrees short of the record high of 74 set in 1918.
featured editor's pick
Fun in the Sun
Tags
Trending Video
Rick Barbero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Battle for the Springhouse: Shady boys claim title with 11th straight win (With Gallery)
- Oak Hill standouts are college bound
- Shady awakes from slow start to beat Indy
- Beckley woman sentenced for distributing meth
- Dillon's 3 leads Woodrow boys over Capital (With Gallery)
- New youth museum exhibit brings stories to life
- Wrestling notebook: Fairmont dethrones Point Pleasant; AAA duals, Snuffer Slam Saturday
- Oak Hill's Coleman brings toughness to the mat
- Drug addiction and homelessness were motives in break-ins, woman says
- DHHR disputes report that $173M spent on databases that aren’t working
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.