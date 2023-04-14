Frontier phone lines in downtown Beckley are still down.
This makes it two weeks that offices in downtown Beckley, including the courthouse, law offices and restaurants, have not had phone service.
Hayley Hoefer, the director of communication for Frontier, told The Register-Herald Friday that their “teams have been working really, really hard” to restore service.
Hoefer said the cause of the phone outages was windstorms that took place at the beginning of April.
“Then the ground was so saturated that they had to wait for the ground to dry out to be able to complete the construction,” she said. “I wanted to reassure you that we're doing everything we can to try to get service back up and running.”
Hoefer said four copper lines that run underground were damaged in the recent storms. Of those four lines, three have been repaired, Hoefer said.
“I'm hoping that everything will be up and running shortly,” she said.
After speaking with Hoefer Friday afternoon, The Register-Herald reached out to Raleigh County Circuit Clerk Robert McComas and Beckley Common councilman and attorney Robert Dunlap to see if their phone lines were up and running.
“Still down. I checked,” said Dunlap in a text. Dunlap has a law office on Main Street in downtown Beckley.
As of Friday, McComas said people calling into the circuit clerk office will hear the phone line ringing on their end, but the calls still aren’t making it through to his office.
McComas said he doesn’t think Frontier understands the gravity of the situation or views the city as a priority.
“If you try to call Frontier, you get the run-around,” he said. “... They make it very hard to talk to a human being.”
He added that, while they haven’t been aware of anything dire happening as a result of the outages, it could result in someone being arrested.
“If somebody had court and was coming to court and their car broke down, and they didn't show up, a judge can issue a bench warrant on him for not showing up,” McComas said. “I'm not saying he would, but he could. And if he did, he goes to the (Southern) Regional Jail and he couldn't get out until they bring him back before the judge or the judge asked him why he didn't show up. They won't let you go bond on a bench. So if we had a felony case going on right now, which we don't, but if we did, that could actually happen.”
McComas said this outage also puts an undue burden on the county’s elderly population who have to come in to get any questions answered instead of just calling in to the courthouse.
As a result of the Frontier phone outages, which started last week, an inmate at Southern Regional Jail had to wait in prison an additional three days after making bail because the phone and fax lines at the Raleigh County Judicial Annex were down.
Gary Vaughan, the bail bondsman on this case, said the family intends to file a civil rights violation with the county.
Frontier has been installing fiber cable throughout Beckley, but Hoefer said the lines that were damaged were older and made of copper.
“The copper cable is more susceptible to the rain and wind and in this case, that was what the cause was,” she said.
The Raleigh County Commission is working to switch its county phone lines to a new provider in the hope of preventing an outage like this in the future.
In September, the commission approved a contact with Segra for a voice-over-internet phone system.
Raleigh County Administrator Jay Quesenberry said county phones would have already been switched over and they could have avoided this issue had items necessary for the switch not been on back order.
“It's just taken a while, but it's close to beginning the process of installation,” Quesenberry said. “We have about, I think, almost 270 extensions. So that's a lot of extensions to do, a huge undertaking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.