With heat indexes reaching up toward the triple digits over the weekend, southern West Virginians are wishing for a cool-off and they will get it, albeit with temperatures still reaching into the 70s over the work week.
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday's temperature reached a high of 90 degrees, which is 10 degrees above normal but still four degrees shy of the record of 94 degrees set in 1926.
What made the heat so excessive was the humidity, which reached as high as 90 percent on Saturday.
While a front moving south from Canada will knock down temperatures going into the week, the front will also bring rain, with the NWS Charleston office expecting rain showers from Monday morning into the evening with severe storms possible.
The front is expected to clear out by midweek with dry weather gradually making its way back to normal summer temperatures.
