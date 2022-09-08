White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery employees are preparing for the Freshwater Folk Festival this weekend in White Sulphur Springs. The festival is taking place this Saturday, Sept. 10th at the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery from 10a.m. to 5p.m. Tours of the fish operation will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The festival will also feature local bands, exhibitors and vendors. Some exhibitors include a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Display, Sweet Spring Exhibit, Project Healing Waters and the Greenbrier River Watershed. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Freshwater Folk Festival coming this weekend
