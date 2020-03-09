The Southern Appalachian Labor School is offering a free informational session Tuesday to Beckley area residents, titled "Protecting the Family Home.”
The purpose of this workshop is to provide clients with tools and advice for getting to know their home. Clients will receive information on preventative maintenance and minor repairs. Clients will also learn ways to save energy and money. There is no cost to enroll in this free program.
The session will be Tuesday, March 10, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley. More sessions will be announced at a later date.