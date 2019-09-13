Teen Cuisine, a free, six-week beginner’s cooking class for middle and high school students, begins Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 4 until 5:30 p.m., at Mullens United Methodist Church, located at 118 Guyandotte Avenue in Mullens.
The class is a hands-on series that teaches participants how to read and follow a recipe, use correct cooking and measuring techniques, use safe food handling practices, read food labels, make healthier food choices, and become more active.
Students will also learn to understand “My Plate” portions and how to use the guide for daily meal planning.
“This is an effort to have more involvement in the community and provide outreach services,” explained church member Donna Wikel.
Wikel, who is a classroom teacher with several years of catering experience, “feels it is very important for teens to learn these necessary skills” and looks forward to being at every class working with the students.
The series is a collaborative project of WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program and Mullens United Methodist Church.
Class size is limited to 12 students.
To register, phone Peni Adams, WVU Extension Service, at 304-732-0041, extension 312, or message Donna Wikel.