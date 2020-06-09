Rainelle Medical Center is conducting free sports physicals for Greenbrier County students.
Physicals for eastern Greenbrier students will be given on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Western Greenbrier sports physicals will be conducted on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
An appointment is required. Call 304-645-1052 for the eastern site and 304-392-6972 for the western site, or call the main clinic at 304-438-6188.
Vaccines are also available during the physical.
— Tina Alvey