The public is invited to attend instructor Lauren Wadsworth’s free 30-minute “Taste of Mindfulness” classes at the Clingman Center at Montwell Commons in Lewisburg. Sessions are scheduled from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. March 5 and March 12.
In these mini sessions, participants will learn what happens during a mindfulness class and how the practice is a helpful life skill, according to a media release. Among the benefits touted in the release are lowering stress levels, improving attention and thinking, managing chronic pain, improving sleep and reducing anxiety.
