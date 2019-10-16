Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is promoting Project Lifesaver, a search and rescue system that uses radio transmitters and electronic tracking equipment to conduct searches for citizens who have cognitive challenges, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley announced.
Those with challenges like Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, Down syndrome or a traumatic brain injury may have the potential to wander away from their homes or caretakers.
The program assigns a transmitter bracelet to these citizens. If they become lost, specially trained deputy sheriffs and firefighters conduct a search to rescue them.
The program is free.
More information is available by contacting Fayette County Project Lifesaver Program administrators Deputy Ryan Fox, Deputy Korey Spears and Cpl. Rob Neal at 304-574-4216.