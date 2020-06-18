Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted June 22, 23 and 25 for all Wyoming County residents, including asymptomatic individuals, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the following sites:
• June 22, from 9 a.m. until noon, at Berlin McKinney Elementary School, located at 405 Cook Parkway in Oceana.
• June 22, from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. in Palisades Park, located at 155 Park Street in Pineville.
• June 23, from 1 until 4 p.m. on the Mullens City Parking Lot, located at 316 Howard Avenue in Mullens.
• June 25, from 9 a.m. until noon at 374 Lizard Creek Park Road in Hanover.
Proof of insurance is not required; however, a driver’s license or proof of address will be required in order to be tested.
Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Sponsors include the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia National Guard, and the Wyoming County Health Department. The sponsors are providing the free testing to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations.
– Mary Catherine Brooks